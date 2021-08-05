Dolton police shooting bodycam video shows altercation before Alexis Wilson killed

The confrontation happened last week after an employee at Baba's Famous Steak and Lemonade called 911, claiming a woman, who police identified as Wilson, was threatening workers with a gun in the drive-thru. The restaurant and drive-thru had been closed for about 20 minutes.
Security camera footage from the fast food restaurants shows police arriving on scene. Both Wilson and her male passenger are asked to get out of the vehicle. The footage from the officer's body cam shows the man complies, while Wilson does not. She tells the officer she's naked, and they tell her o cover up with a robe.
Investigators confirmed she was only wearing a shirt and a house coat.
The impasse continues for a few more minutes, but as the officer on Wilson's passenger side enters through the vehicle open window, presumably to take her car keys, Wilson speeds off, dragging the officer.
Dolton police said both officers opened fire on Wilson. The shooting ended with the vehicle crashing into a nearby bike shop. Illinois State Police said they recovered a weapon inside Wilson's car.
Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins expressed his condolences for Wilson's family while calling the shooting an unfortunate tragedy for everyone.
"No one wanted this to happen," he said. "We don't want to see anyone lose their lives, whether it's a civilian or whether it's an officer. The situation is what dictated the end results."
As Illinois State Police continue their investigation, the injured officer remains hospitalized in serious condition. His partner has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Statement from Mayor Tiffany Heynard
On yesterday evening Chief Collins and I reviewed the body cam footage from the Baba's restaurant incident. This was a sad and unfortunate occurrence that has left a dark cloud over our community.
As a mother and a daughter, my heart is heavy for the family of Ms. Alexis Wilson. The words that I expressed previously were based upon the information at the time and were not meant to overshadow the significance of Ms. Wilson's life, nor cause additional pain to the Wilson family. For this, I am terribly sorry. I offer this public apology and have every intention of extending my private apology to Ms. Alexis Wilson's parents.
Moreover, on behalf of myself, my family, and the Village of Dolton we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wilson family. We all must grieve for this family and pray for the two injured Dolton Police Officers.
This incident continues to be investigated by the Illinois State Police.