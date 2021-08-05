police shooting

Dolton police shooting bodycam video shows altercation before Alexis Wilson killed

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bodycam vid released of Dolton police chase, shooting that killed woman

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Newly released bodycam in the death of a Dolton woman after a police chase and shooting is both dramatic and disturbing. It shows a Dolton police officer opening fire on 19-year-old Alexis Wilson just moments after she drags his partner with the red minivan she's driving.

The confrontation happened last week after an employee at Baba's Famous Steak and Lemonade called 911, claiming a woman, who police identified as Wilson, was threatening workers with a gun in the drive-thru. The restaurant and drive-thru had been closed for about 20 minutes.

RELATED | Dolton police shooting: Teen killed, 2 officers injured after confrontation, crash into bike shop

Security camera footage from the fast food restaurants shows police arriving on scene. Both Wilson and her male passenger are asked to get out of the vehicle. The footage from the officer's body cam shows the man complies, while Wilson does not. She tells the officer she's naked, and they tell her o cover up with a robe.

Investigators confirmed she was only wearing a shirt and a house coat.

The impasse continues for a few more minutes, but as the officer on Wilson's passenger side enters through the vehicle open window, presumably to take her car keys, Wilson speeds off, dragging the officer.

Dolton police said both officers opened fire on Wilson. The shooting ended with the vehicle crashing into a nearby bike shop. Illinois State Police said they recovered a weapon inside Wilson's car.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows crash into bike shop



EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a woman crash into a Dolton bike shop after authorities said eh was involvied in an altercation at a restaurant that left two police officers injured.



Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins expressed his condolences for Wilson's family while calling the shooting an unfortunate tragedy for everyone.

"No one wanted this to happen," he said. "We don't want to see anyone lose their lives, whether it's a civilian or whether it's an officer. The situation is what dictated the end results."

RELATED: Family demands to see video of Alexis Wilson's fatal encounter with officers

As Illinois State Police continue their investigation, the injured officer remains hospitalized in serious condition. His partner has been placed on paid administrative leave.


Statement from Mayor Tiffany Heynard



On yesterday evening Chief Collins and I reviewed the body cam footage from the Baba's restaurant incident. This was a sad and unfortunate occurrence that has left a dark cloud over our community.

As a mother and a daughter, my heart is heavy for the family of Ms. Alexis Wilson. The words that I expressed previously were based upon the information at the time and were not meant to overshadow the significance of Ms. Wilson's life, nor cause additional pain to the Wilson family. For this, I am terribly sorry. I offer this public apology and have every intention of extending my private apology to Ms. Alexis Wilson's parents.

Moreover, on behalf of myself, my family, and the Village of Dolton we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wilson family. We all must grieve for this family and pray for the two injured Dolton Police Officers.

This incident continues to be investigated by the Illinois State Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonpolice officer injureddeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingcar into buildingcrashbody camerassurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Deadly West Garfield Park police shooting video released
Rally demands mayor retract statement in fatal Dolton police shooting
Family demands to see video of fatal Dolton police shooting
1 dead in Calumet City shooting involving CPD officers
TOP STORIES
Child shot in Englewood near 64th, Carpenter
IN woman accused of chopping off dad's legs in front of kids
Chicago mob bookmaker wins unusual gamble in federal court
Chicago teens play Field of Dreams before White Sox, Yankees showdown
Where is my tax refund? Why they're still delayed
CPD officer charged in 2020 Red Line shooting
Woman, 85, stabbed multiple times in Portage Park: CPD
Show More
Masks for kids offers unexpected benefits against other illnesses
IL reports 3,048 COVID cases, 14 deaths
Orland Park mayor pushes back against Pritzker's school mask mandate
Former Dixon comptroller who stole $50M released early from prison
Waste collection agency finds $25K family accidentally threw away
More TOP STORIES News