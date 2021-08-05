Dolton police shooting bodycam video shows altercation before Alexis Wilson killed

WATCH: Surveillance video shows crash into bike shop

Surveillance video shows a woman crash into a Dolton bike shop after authorities said eh was involvied in an altercation at a restaurant that left two police officers injured.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Newly released bodycam in the death of a Dolton woman after a police chase and shooting is both dramatic and disturbing. It shows a Dolton police officer opening fire on 19-year-old Alexis Wilson just moments after she drags his partner with the red minivan she's driving.The confrontation happened last week after an employee at Baba's Famous Steak and Lemonade called 911, claiming a woman, who police identified as Wilson, was threatening workers with a gun in the drive-thru. The restaurant and drive-thru had been closed for about 20 minutes.Security camera footage from the fast food restaurants shows police arriving on scene. Both Wilson and her male passenger are asked to get out of the vehicle. The footage from the officer's body cam shows the man complies, while Wilson does not. She tells the officer she's naked, and they tell her o cover up with a robe.Investigators confirmed she was only wearing a shirt and a house coat.The impasse continues for a few more minutes, but as the officer on Wilson's passenger side enters through the vehicle open window, presumably to take her car keys, Wilson speeds off, dragging the officer.Dolton police said both officers opened fire on Wilson. The shooting ended with the vehicle crashing into a nearby bike shop. Illinois State Police said they recovered a weapon inside Wilson's car.Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins expressed his condolences for Wilson's family while calling the shooting an unfortunate tragedy for everyone."No one wanted this to happen," he said. "We don't want to see anyone lose their lives, whether it's a civilian or whether it's an officer. The situation is what dictated the end results."As Illinois State Police continue their investigation, the injured officer remains hospitalized in serious condition. His partner has been placed on paid administrative leave.