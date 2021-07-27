Dolton bike shop damaged after car crashes into front

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle lost control and crashed into a bike shop in south suburban Dolton Tuesday morning.The crash occurred in the 700-block of Sibley Boulevard. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showed the front of the shop was heavily damaged.There is no word from authorities on if anyone was injured. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.Sibley Boulevard is closed between Champlain and Evers Street as police investigate.