Dolton police shoot man after gas station argument

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot by a Dolton police officer early Thursday morning after an argument at a gas station, police said.Dolton police said two officers observed an argument at a gas station at 667 E. Sibley Blvd at about 1:08 a.m.Police said one of the men had a gun in his waistband with an extended clip. After ordering the 54-year-old man to show his hands, the man refused and started to run.He entered the backyard of a home which turned out to be his own home when police said he appeared to be reaching for his gun. An officer fired and the man entered the home.Police surrounded the home and the man came out and surrendered to officers.At that point, police learned that the man had been wounded in his right side. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.After obtaining a search warrant, police located the gun and extended clip. Police said the gun was reported stolen.The Public Integrity Task Force was called to investigate and the officer involved will be placed on administrative duties.