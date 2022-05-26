Dolton police shoot man after gas station argument

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot by a Dolton police officer early Thursday morning after an argument at a gas station, police said.

Dolton police said two officers observed an argument at a gas station at 667 E. Sibley Blvd at about 1:08 a.m.

Police said one of the men had a gun in his waistband with an extended clip. After ordering the 54-year-old man to show his hands, the man refused and started to run.

He entered the backyard of a home which turned out to be his own home when police said he appeared to be reaching for his gun. An officer fired and the man entered the home.

Police surrounded the home and the man came out and surrendered to officers.

At that point, police learned that the man had been wounded in his right side. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.

After obtaining a search warrant, police located the gun and extended clip. Police said the gun was reported stolen.

The Public Integrity Task Force was called to investigate and the officer involved will be placed on administrative duties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonpolice involved shootinggas station
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Chicago likely to move to CDC's high risk level Friday, Arwady says
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
South suburban elementary school evacuated after bomb threat: police
Illinois reports 6,358 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
LIVE RADAR: Chicago area under threat of severe weather for 2nd day
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Show More
Family of unarmed 13-year-old shot by CPD files lawsuit
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Abbott slams Chicago gun laws: 'Not a real solution'
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain, storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News