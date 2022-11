R Kelly's manager sentenced for stalking R&B singer's victim

Donnell Russell pleaded guilty in July to using threats, harassment and intimidation to silence the woman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly's former manager has been sentenced to 20 months in prison on charges that he stalked one of the R &B singer's victims in an effort to keep her quiet.

Kelly was convicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June.