Driver killed in fiery Downers Grove crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Friday night, police said.

The one-vehicle crash happened in Downers Grove at the Finley Road and Lacey Road intersection just before 9 p.m., police said. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Finley Road and crashed on the west side of the intersection at Lacey Road.

Police said the vehicle caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead the scene. The Downers Grove Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

The Downers Grove Police Department and the M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.