Chicago hit-and-run: Man killed, another critically injured in Lakeview crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and another was critically injured in a North Side hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 4300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 7:13 a.m., police said.

SEE ALSO | Driver runs stop sign, kills pedestrian in West Loop hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Police said a 36-year-old driver was traveling southbound in an SUV, with one passenger inside. After changing lanes, an unknown driver in a white-colored SUV, which was traveling in the same direction, struck the vehicle and fled the scene.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood