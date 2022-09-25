Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy dies after critically hurt in double drive-by, authorities say

Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot on Gladys Ave. at Hamlin Blvd. near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were critically hurt in a Wednesday shooting on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The medical examiner's office identified him as Davante Steadman.

The two 16-year-old boys were standing outside when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots on W. Gladys Ave. at S. Hamlin Blvd. in East Garfield Park around 5:21 p.m.

Police said one teen was shot in the head and the other was shot in the stomach.

The teens were driven to local hospitals, where they are both in critical condition, police said.

Video of the scene showed at least two dozen evidence markers scattered across the street.

So far, no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

