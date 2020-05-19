Driver charged in Lakeview hit-and-run was fraudulently using another Grubhub driver's account, bail set at $5K

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 30-year-old man charged with allegedly hitting a restaurant owner's daughter and then fleeing the scene did not actually work for Grubhub, the company said Tuesday.
Aamir Mohammed is charged with one count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, one count aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of failure to report an accident causing injury, all felonies; and one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of driving without a license, both misdemeanors.
Cell phone video from Friday night shows the moments before he ran over a worker of a Lakeview East restaurant before driving off.
Grubhub said Mohammed was not actually a Grubhub driver, and has never been contracted with the company. Instead, they said, he fraudulently used another contracted driver's account.
"We have terminated the contract of the driver who owned the account and banned him permanently from our platform. We support efforts to prosecute both the individual charged with the crime and the driver who owned the account to the full extent of the law," the company said in a statement.
Mohammed appeared in bond court Tuesday where his bond was set at $5,000. He is due back in court May 27 in Skokie.
The victim, 24-year-old Bijan Early, is the daughter of the owner of Ms. T's Southern Fried Chicken at 3343 N. Broadway on Chicago's North Side She helps out on the weekends, her family said.
Police said she sustained injuries to both of her shoulders, her pelvis, her arms and her head.
The owners said the driver became angry after she told him to wait outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant's social distancing rule is one customer at a time.
After the altercation, owner Angenita Tanner said when she and her daughter went outside to get the driver's license plate number for police and Grubhub, which is when, after exchanging more words, he threatened to run over Early if she didn't move. A short time later he followed through with his threat and drove off, Tanner said.
