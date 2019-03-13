Driver killed after car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks; CTA service resumes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night near Rosemont after a car wound up on CTA Blue Line tracks and was struck by a train.There was no significant damage to the train and CTA Blue Line service returned to normal Wednesday morning after being suspended overnight.The CTA did not say how the car came to be on the tracks. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, Illinois State Police said. Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.Rosemont village officials said three people from the train were taken to local hospitals, but did not say what condition they were in. The service disruption was first reported around 8:45 p.m.