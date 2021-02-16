car accident

DuPage County crash: Driver loses control, sending Jeep off I-355 bridge, landing on US-20 below

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after their vehicle lost control, sending them off a bridge in DuPage County.

A silver Jeep was traveling north on Interstate 355 just before 11 a.m. when for an unknown reason the driver lost control, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle then went over the right concrete median wall and struck a bridge sign before landing on Lake Street (US-20) below I-355, preliminary reports show.

RELATED: Stevenson Expressway crash: 2 killed after car plunges 70 feet off I-55 in Chicago ID'd

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, ISP said.

Officials added that the roadway is open.

ISP is also reminding motorists to remain vigilant and to drive responsibly during the winter weather conditions.

They also said, when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights activated, including snowplows, tow trucks and any other vehicle on the roadway with their hazard lights on, motorists are required by law to move over and slow down if changing lanes is unsafe.

You can check roadway conditions before hitting the road by visiting GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Earlier this week, two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after their vehicle plunged 70 feet off Interstate 55, landing on the road below.

RELATED: Milwaukee car off bridge: Driver who plunged 70 feet off overpass speaks out from hospital bed
EMBED More News Videos

A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp in Milwaukee and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.



A similar crash in Milwaukee was caught on video after a truck hit a pile of snow, also plunging 70 feet to the road below. However, that driver miraculously survived.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dupage countycar crashcar accidentaccident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENT
Carpentersville man, 27, killed in Huntley crash
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
Teen killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash crash, 4 others injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow totals, road conditions and more across Chicago area
Chicago eases indoor dining restrictions
Is Chicago experiencing another Polar Vortex?
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Snow storm forces some school closings, remote learning
Lincoln Park Zoo 'coming out of hibernation,' reopens March 5
Poem goes viral after Harris becomes VP, inspiring young girls
Show More
'Horrible tragedy': IN pet store fire kills 100 animals
'He's my everything': Owner desperate to find missing dog in winter storm
Woman found dead on Blue Line tracks near Pulaski station: CPD
Clubhouse app: Inside the newest online phenomenon
Paczki Day: Chicago bakeries celebrate Fat Tuesday with Polish pastries
More TOP STORIES News