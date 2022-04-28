DuPage County ranked healthiest in Illinois; Cook County ranked 41, report says

DuPage County ranked healthiest in Illinois, according to new report

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. -- DuPage County ranks as the healthiest in Illinois, according to the 2022 County Health Rankings National Finding Report that was released Wednesday.

The nationwide study not only looks at physical health, mental health as well.

The study also mentioned how socio-economics and education are taken into consideration for these rankings.

Chris Hoff, the director of community health resources at DuPage County Health joined ABC7 to discuss the findings.

Cook County came in at 41 on the list.

The report said the pandemic highlighted the interdependence of the public health, community and economic development and dedication sectors; and is said to be a call to action to strengthen relationships to advance economic security and health for everyone.

