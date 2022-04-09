Easter 2022: Chicago Park District holds egg hunts at Maggie Daley Park, Stanton Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter Sunday is one week away, but several events are happening throughout Chicagoland on Saturday.The Chicago Park District will kick off a wave of events later Saturday morning.The Great Chicago Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m. until noon at Maggie Daley Park. There will be music and coloring as well for kids 12 years old and younger. Admission is $15.Then, at 11:30 a.m., an Easter egg hunt with games and prizes for kids will happen on the city's Near North Side. It's at Stanton Park until 1:00 p.m. It's for kids 2 to 12 years old. The 18th District Community Policing office and the Chicago Housing Authority are participating.Sunday is the start of the holy week leading up to Easter, and next Sunday, Holy Name Mass will air at noon instead of 9:30 a.m.