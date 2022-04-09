easter

Easter 2022: Chicago Park District holds egg hunts at Maggie Daley Park, Stanton Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Park District holds egg hunts downtown, on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter Sunday is one week away, but several events are happening throughout Chicagoland on Saturday.

The Chicago Park District will kick off a wave of events later Saturday morning.

The Great Chicago Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m. until noon at Maggie Daley Park. There will be music and coloring as well for kids 12 years old and younger. Admission is $15.

Then, at 11:30 a.m., an Easter egg hunt with games and prizes for kids will happen on the city's Near North Side. It's at Stanton Park until 1:00 p.m. It's for kids 2 to 12 years old. The 18th District Community Policing office and the Chicago Housing Authority are participating.

Sunday is the start of the holy week leading up to Easter, and next Sunday, Holy Name Mass will air at noon instead of 9:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopnear north sidechildrenholidaycatholic churchcommunitychicago park districteaster
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Andrew Holmes distributes Easter baskets in Englewood despite recent accident
Easter celebrated in smaller gatherings amid COVID pandemic
Four ways to use those leftover Easter eggs
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt CTA stop, police say
Orland Park woman charged with hate crime after Chicago bar incident
Police track down kidnapped child through iPhone GPS
Parole revoked for man convicted of lottery rigging
8 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Teen shot, killed in driveway of South Side home, Chicago police say
Lyons man released from custody after hearing on backyard bodies
Show More
IL reports largest one-day increase in COVID cases in over a month
Suspect formally charged with murder in Nevada teen's kidnapping
Chicago Weather: Still chilly Saturday
6 CPS teachers win legal fight with district over COVID testing
Search for missing IN mom continues after car found crashed
More TOP STORIES News