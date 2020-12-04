sentencing

Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months on tax evasion conviction

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak was given an 18-month sentence Friday for an income tax evasion conviction.

At 82, he is no longer Ed "Fast Eddie" Vrdolyak, the consummate backroom Chicago politician and former alderman who was a central figure in the council wars of the 1980s.

Now, Vrdolyak is a two-time convicted felon after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges last year.
The feds said Vrydolyak had a secret deal to reap millions from the state's multi-billion dollar tobacco settlement starting in 1998. They said he helped another attorney evade taxes on the income for nearly two decades.

"This is a relatively simple tax case. That's all it's about. Nothing else," defense attorney Mike Monico said.

Vrdolyak is a retired attorney who said he now just does odd and ends around the law practice that bears his name. Vrdolyak was also sentenced to 10 months after a conviction for mail and wire fraud in 2009.

Vrdolyak was also given two years supervised release and a $40,000 fine for the tax evasion conviction.

There might come a time when he could be eligible for compassionate release.

A judge recommended a medical center in Rochester for Vrdolyak to serve his sentence, as the coronavirus outbreak is a concern given his age.

