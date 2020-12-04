CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak was given an 18-month sentence Friday for an income tax evasion conviction.
At 82, he is no longer Ed "Fast Eddie" Vrdolyak, the consummate backroom Chicago politician and former alderman who was a central figure in the council wars of the 1980s.
Now, Vrdolyak is a two-time convicted felon after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges last year.
The feds said Vrydolyak had a secret deal to reap millions from the state's multi-billion dollar tobacco settlement starting in 1998. They said he helped another attorney evade taxes on the income for nearly two decades.
"This is a relatively simple tax case. That's all it's about. Nothing else," defense attorney Mike Monico said.
Vrdolyak is a retired attorney who said he now just does odd and ends around the law practice that bears his name. Vrdolyak was also sentenced to 10 months after a conviction for mail and wire fraud in 2009.
Vrdolyak was also given two years supervised release and a $40,000 fine for the tax evasion conviction.
There might come a time when he could be eligible for compassionate release.
A judge recommended a medical center in Rochester for Vrdolyak to serve his sentence, as the coronavirus outbreak is a concern given his age.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months on tax evasion conviction
SENTENCING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News