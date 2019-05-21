Education

Argo Community High School in Summit graduation postponed

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday night's graduation ceremony at Argo Community High School in southwest suburban Summit has been postponed.

The announcement came from Superintendent Dr. Jill Kingsfield. In it, she said the graduation was postponed due to "extenuating circumstances surrounding the past 48 hours."

Dr. Kingsfield did not reveal any further details about those extenuating circumstances, but the announcement came one day after threats against the school were posted on social media.

A suspect is in police custody regarding those threats.

Kingsfield said the graduation ceremony will be rescheduled.
