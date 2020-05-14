CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a surprise celebration Wednesday for a Chicago teacher who is the newest recipient of the Golden Apple Award.
Mary Kovats, a 5th grade teacher at Carl Von Linne Elementary School on the city's Northwest Side, learned she was getting the award for excellence in teaching during a virtual assembly. She was emotional as she waved to students and loved ones.
This year's 10 award recipients were selected from more than 730 nominations of 4th to 8th grade teachers.
The nomination period for the 2021 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching & Leadership is open.
All are invited to nominate exceptional Pre-K-third grade Illinois teachers and Pre-K-12th grade school leaders at www.goldenapple.org/awards.
Chicago teacher at Carl Von Linne Elementary surprised with Golden Apple award
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News