Chicago Public Schools teachers plan to deliver strike notices to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's City Hall office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School staff are not backing down on their threat to strike, possibly as soon as next week.
Teachers plan to walk into City Hall at 9 a.m. and they will have their strike notices in hand and deliver them in person to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office on the 5th floor.
Workers representing 7,500 CPS staff and 2,500 Chicago Park District members will also gather there to hold a news conference about strike developments and plans.
Teachers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike last week and Chicago Park workers have done the same, but no strike dates have been set.
The teachers say there have been some positive developments in recent negotiations, but the union is pressing to get more nurses, counselors and librarians in schools and to raise the pay for para-professionals.
"We're not playing politics or PR, we want what is best for our school communities," said CTU Vice President Stacy David Gates.
CPS has offered teachers a 16 percent raise over five years.
The mayor has launched a new effort to win public support for the contract rolling out a new website to take their case directly to the public.
Meanwhile the two sides will return to the bargaining table Tuesday. On Wednesday, the teachers union delegates will vote to set an actual strike date.
The earliest a strike could happen is October 7, but both sides are hoping to avoid that.
