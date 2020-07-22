CPS Board of Education meets Wednesday as reopening debate between CTU, Mayor Lightfoot continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6322412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Depending on your age and grade, the plan involves in-person instruction, remote learning, or both.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools board is meeting Wednesday morning, as the debate rages on about what to do regarding students returning to school.Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are not happy with Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan for the fall school semester.Instead of the "hybrid" style of learning, the teachers union wants the mayor to switch the plan to all-remote learning, for the safety of both students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic."We know what we know about science, we know that we are shutting down bars tomorrow, because it's unsafe, we know that we are putting stricter limitations," CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates said. "The lakefront isn't even open, the playgrounds are not open, but we're gonna open schools?"The teachers union has said the mayor's plan fails to guarantee school communities will have what they need to open safely, like adequate cleaning measures and supplies."Providing 400 additional janitors to our schools is not enough," special education teacher Erin Lynch said. "We have more than 400 schools; that's less than one person that will provide extra cleaning to our schools, providing us 40,000 tubs of sanitizing wipes when we have over 30,000 employees -- that means I might be lucky to get two tubs of wipes. That might get me through two lunch periods."A caravan of teachers and staff met at CICS ChicagoQuest, Chicago International Charter School, Wednesday morning, heading toward CPS headquarters, where the board meeting was being held.The mayor issued the initial back-to-school plan last week that includes part-time remote learning for some, full-time for others and some in-person classes as well.The first virtual parent input meeting about the plan is set for Monday."We need all of our stakeholders to help us decide how we safely reenter school in the fall," CPS CEO Janice Jackson said.