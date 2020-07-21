CTU President Jesse Sharkey reiterates calls for remote learning in fall for CPS

Monday, July 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; English; register at cpsreopeningconversation1.eventbrite.com

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big question for many Chicago families right now is what will school look like in the fall?Chicago Public Schools are planning for a combination of remote learning and in-person instruction. The Chicago Teachers Union says that is not safe.CTU president Jesse Sharkey joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about teachers' position."Right now, we just don't think it is safe. The virus is spiking. It is moving the wrong direction and it's really important that the public build confidence in public schools and going back in-person is not the right call right now," Sharkey said.Sharkey also expressed concerns that CPS might not have the resources necessary to mitigate risk from COVID-19.Students will have the option to opt-out of in-person instruction, CPS said. Staff with medical or caretaking needs will have their leave of absence or accommodation requests assessed in late July.Families, students and staff can submit feedback through July 31.CPS will also hold five meetings (three in English, two in Spanish). You must register in advance to participate.