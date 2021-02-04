Chicago Public Schools, CTU agree to tentative testing plan with vaccination deal also close, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union still have not agreed to a deal Thursday, but both sides appear closer to an agreement.Thursday morning, thousands of CPS students will once again study by remote while the negotiations continue.In a document obtained by ABC 7 from sources close to the bargaining table, it appears CPS and the CTU have reached a tentative deal on testing and are close to an agreement on vaccines.The district has agreed to vaccinate 1,500 CTU members a week. But the CTU is asking that number increase as more vaccine becomes available.The two sides have*not reached an agreement on health metrics that would trigger closing classroom and accommodations for those who care for people with underlying health conditions.The update comes after the Black Community Collective held a Zoom meeting together to discuss the impact of remote learning on Black children and solutions."Black education is literally the state of Black America, and the state of Black education right now, it's just, It's horrible," CPS parent Willie Preston said.The virtual meeting consisted of parents, community organizers and education activists"What we're seeing now in particular based on this pandemic is that Black families across the country are suffering our children are behind," said CPS arent Natasha Dunn.The group is calling on CPS students to be back in schools and that parents get a say at the decision-making table."I feel as though our voices deserve to be heard, should be heard, needs to be heard," said Janiyah Smith, a CPS parent.