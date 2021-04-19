CPS high school students return to in-person learning Monday after CTU agrees to deal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools high school students return to class Monday after weeks of negotiations between teachers and the district.
It's the first time high schoolers will be back inside the classroom since March of last year.
The Chicago Teachers Union and district reached a deal late last week to get kids and teachers back inside safely.
At Taft High School, up to half of the almost 4,000 students are expected to come back.
One third of high school students district-wide said they are interested in coming back.
As part of the CPS/CTU deal, city officials agreed to create a vaccination program for students ages 16 and over, and their families. CPS has also installed HEPA air purifiers in classrooms and enhanced safety protocols guided by the Chicago department of health.
CPS parent Lindsay Hulliberger is looking forward to kids going back:
"Having to juggle that all on top of working full time and everything else, it's been challenging," Hulliberger said. "Switching back to now having two hybrid students, feeling like there's some sort of normalcy is exciting for us. This is what we've been waiting for for a whole year."
Another part of the deal has some students attending in-person learning four days a week, and others will attend two days a week.
CTU members voted 83% in favor of ratification of the new agreement.
Students only have about two months left in this school year.
