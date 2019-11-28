school closings

CPS seeks to move up Hope High School closing date due to zero enrollment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is moving to close a high school in the Englewood neighborhood by the end of this school year.

CPS officials had already approved plans to close Hope High School by 2021, but with zero enrollment this year they want to move that date up.

Two community meetings are planned next month ahead of the closure.

The Chicago Teachers Union responded to the news saying in part: "Hope has alleged zero enrollment because CPS has systematically driven the school to zero enrollment."
