Coronavirus Chicago: CPS students begin first official day of e-learning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the first official day of e-learning for Chicago Public Schools.The Van Lear family, which has three children at Swift Elementary on the Far North Side, started the remote learning plan from home bright and early at 7:30 a.m.The family said it marks a more structured remote learning day after the school system had a week off for spring break and the plan is now more refined."They have really adapted well to the e-learning. I think," parent Phillip Van Lear said. "What's been tough for them is not being able to hang out physically with their friends with their classmates."Many CPS schools have posted spreadsheets with the schedules for each class and links to platforms, with each teacher still handling their own curriculum.Teachers are allowed access to student's work, but in line with state guidelines, that can't bring down their grades.CPS also saying attendance won't be counted.