coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: CPS students begin first official day of e-learning

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the first official day of e-learning for Chicago Public Schools.

The Van Lear family, which has three children at Swift Elementary on the Far North Side, started the remote learning plan from home bright and early at 7:30 a.m.

The family said it marks a more structured remote learning day after the school system had a week off for spring break and the plan is now more refined.

"They have really adapted well to the e-learning. I think," parent Phillip Van Lear said. "What's been tough for them is not being able to hang out physically with their friends with their classmates."

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans at CPS, City Colleges

Many CPS schools have posted spreadsheets with the schedules for each class and links to platforms, with each teacher still handling their own curriculum.

Teachers are allowed access to student's work, but in line with state guidelines, that can't bring down their grades.

CPS also saying attendance won't be counted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoedgewatercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolscpscoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Mayor Lightfoot to announce measures to support homeless during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Grocery alternatives: new ways to find what you need for your next meal
Show More
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend violence
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong winds and chilly on Monday
More TOP STORIES News