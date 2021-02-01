Chicago Public Schools students to remain virtual 2 more days as district calls for 'cooling off' period

WATCH | Mayor Lightfoot discusses CPS, CTU negotiations Sunday night

CTU gives update on bargaining, next steps

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While there is still no deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, both sides say they have made progress at the bargaining table Monday.The district called for a "48-hour cooling off period" and said Monday that students will remain virtual for two more days as negotiations continue."We have reached another important milestone today in our efforts to provide in-person learning for our students in the Chicago Public Schools system," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office and CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a joint statement issued Monday afternoon. "We have secured agreement on one other open issue and made substantial progress on a framework that we hope will address the remaining issues. We are calling for a 48-hour cooling off period that will hopefully lead to a final resolution on all open issues. As a result of the progress we have made, and as a gesture of good faith, for now, teachers will retain access to their Google Suite. Students will remain virtual Tuesday and Wednesday and we will update the CPS school community as there are further developments."Despite insisting that teachers show up for work in person Monday, most school buildings remained mostly empty. Around 60,000 kindergarten through 8th grade students were scheduled to return to class, but the stalemate between the teacher's union and CPS forced a delay.Both sides did not meet Sunday. The reason is unclear.CPS teachers are scheduled to begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine in February."I know that the CTU wants desperately to be able to return to in-person learning, and they want desperately to do it in a way that's safe," said Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.Some CPS parents who have gotten frustrated with the process started a movement asking students to call in sick Monday."Parents are tired of being caught in the middle," parent organizer Joseph Williams said. "We feel like we are ignored by CPS and our children are being used as bargaining chips."Around CPS 1,000 families participated in the "sick out" on Monday, organizers said.Another group of parents is prepared to file lawsuit against the teachers if they walk out, calling it an illegal strike."So we're looking for a court order that orders them to return to work and that's what our parents, our clients are looking for is to get schools open again," said Daniel Suhr, with the Liberty Justice Center.Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement Monday evening: