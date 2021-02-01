Chicago Public Schools students to remain virtual 2 more days as district calls for 'cooling off' period

The district called for a "48-hour cooling off period" and said Monday that students will remain virtual for two more days as negotiations continue.
"We have reached another important milestone today in our efforts to provide in-person learning for our students in the Chicago Public Schools system," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office and CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a joint statement issued Monday afternoon. "We have secured agreement on one other open issue and made substantial progress on a framework that we hope will address the remaining issues. We are calling for a 48-hour cooling off period that will hopefully lead to a final resolution on all open issues. As a result of the progress we have made, and as a gesture of good faith, for now, teachers will retain access to their Google Suite. Students will remain virtual Tuesday and Wednesday and we will update the CPS school community as there are further developments."
Despite insisting that teachers show up for work in person Monday, most school buildings remained mostly empty. Around 60,000 kindergarten through 8th grade students were scheduled to return to class, but the stalemate between the teacher's union and CPS forced a delay.
Both sides did not meet Sunday. The reason is unclear.
CPS teachers are scheduled to begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine in February.
"I know that the CTU wants desperately to be able to return to in-person learning, and they want desperately to do it in a way that's safe," said Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
Some CPS parents who have gotten frustrated with the process started a movement asking students to call in sick Monday.
"Parents are tired of being caught in the middle," parent organizer Joseph Williams said. "We feel like we are ignored by CPS and our children are being used as bargaining chips."
Around CPS 1,000 families participated in the "sick out" on Monday, organizers said.
Another group of parents is prepared to file lawsuit against the teachers if they walk out, calling it an illegal strike.
"So we're looking for a court order that orders them to return to work and that's what our parents, our clients are looking for is to get schools open again," said Daniel Suhr, with the Liberty Justice Center.
Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement Monday evening: "It's heartening that the mayor and CPS have agreed to continue bargaining tomorrow, Tuesday, as our members continue to teach and work remotely. We are not locked out today or tomorrow because of our members' unity, their commitment to their school communities, and their fearless solidarity. Our members' resolve on the ground allowed us to make real progress at the bargaining table today on a number of the most difficult issues of this negotiation. None of this is easy. The uncertainty and risk our educators, our students and our families confront all take a toll. And all of the progress we've made to date in winning real gains at the table is possible because of the tireless work and dedication of our rank and file members, our strike captains, our delegates, our parents, our allies, and ordinary Chicagoans who trust us to do what's right by our schoolchildren. We don't want a strike. We want to keep working remotely as we bargain an agreement to return to our classrooms safely. And we're one step closer to that goal today, because management has agreed to stay at the table rather than escalating conflict or locking out educators. Parents, the public and the press all know that we are willing to keep teaching AND keep negotiating. This move to resolve our differences at the table, at least for the next two days, ensures that our rank and file members can continue to educate the overwhelming majority of Black and Latinx students who continue to choose remote learning while we work on landing an agreement to return to our classrooms and our school communities SAFELY. Our rank and file educators are setting an example for every school community in the nation that shows the power of unity, solidarity, courage, resolve, and our commitment to the greater good."