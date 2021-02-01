chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools students to remain virtual 2 more days as district calls for 'cooling off' period

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- While there is still no deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, both sides say they have made progress at the bargaining table Monday.

The district called for a "48-hour cooling off period" and said Monday that students will remain virtual for two more days as negotiations continue.

"We have reached another important milestone today in our efforts to provide in-person learning for our students in the Chicago Public Schools system," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office and CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a joint statement issued Monday afternoon. "We have secured agreement on one other open issue and made substantial progress on a framework that we hope will address the remaining issues. We are calling for a 48-hour cooling off period that will hopefully lead to a final resolution on all open issues. As a result of the progress we have made, and as a gesture of good faith, for now, teachers will retain access to their Google Suite. Students will remain virtual Tuesday and Wednesday and we will update the CPS school community as there are further developments."

Despite insisting that teachers show up for work in person Monday, most school buildings remained mostly empty. Around 60,000 kindergarten through 8th grade students were scheduled to return to class, but the stalemate between the teacher's union and CPS forced a delay.

Both sides did not meet Sunday. The reason is unclear.

WATCH | Mayor Lightfoot discusses CPS, CTU negotiations Sunday night


EMBED More News Videos

There is still no deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union as of Sunday evening.



CPS teachers are scheduled to begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine in February.

"I know that the CTU wants desperately to be able to return to in-person learning, and they want desperately to do it in a way that's safe," said Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

Some CPS parents who have gotten frustrated with the process started a movement asking students to call in sick Monday.

"Parents are tired of being caught in the middle," parent organizer Joseph Williams said. "We feel like we are ignored by CPS and our children are being used as bargaining chips."

Around CPS 1,000 families participated in the "sick out" on Monday, organizers said.

CTU gives update on bargaining, next steps


EMBED More News Videos

CTU says they waited in bargaining for hours, as mayor demands "major concessions" on CDC health metric, testing, teaching remotely for educators with medically fragile family memb



Another group of parents is prepared to file lawsuit against the teachers if they walk out, calling it an illegal strike.

"So we're looking for a court order that orders them to return to work and that's what our parents, our clients are looking for is to get schools open again," said Daniel Suhr, with the Liberty Justice Center.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement Monday evening: "It's heartening that the mayor and CPS have agreed to continue bargaining tomorrow, Tuesday, as our members continue to teach and work remotely. We are not locked out today or tomorrow because of our members' unity, their commitment to their school communities, and their fearless solidarity. Our members' resolve on the ground allowed us to make real progress at the bargaining table today on a number of the most difficult issues of this negotiation. None of this is easy. The uncertainty and risk our educators, our students and our families confront all take a toll. And all of the progress we've made to date in winning real gains at the table is possible because of the tireless work and dedication of our rank and file members, our strike captains, our delegates, our parents, our allies, and ordinary Chicagoans who trust us to do what's right by our schoolchildren. We don't want a strike. We want to keep working remotely as we bargain an agreement to return to our classrooms safely. And we're one step closer to that goal today, because management has agreed to stay at the table rather than escalating conflict or locking out educators. Parents, the public and the press all know that we are willing to keep teaching AND keep negotiating. This move to resolve our differences at the table, at least for the next two days, ensures that our rank and file members can continue to educate the overwhelming majority of Black and Latinx students who continue to choose remote learning while we work on landing an agreement to return to our classrooms and our school communities SAFELY. Our rank and file educators are setting an example for every school community in the nation that shows the power of unity, solidarity, courage, resolve, and our commitment to the greater good."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolooplori lightfootcoronavirus chicagochicago teachers unionchicago public schoolscpsteachersonline learningstudents
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS remains in limbo as school reopening negotiations continue with CTU
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
CPS, CTU begin another day of talks; remote learning continues Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
New mobile museum will teach tolerance across Illinois
Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
Will, Kankakee counties enter Phase 4
Ada S. McKinley one of Black Chicago's unsung heroes, scholars say
Kinzinger: If focus on country over Trump splits GOP, that's fine
Show More
9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
Man, 90, dies in Sauganash house fire
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold
More TOP STORIES News