Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but no 'return to work' agreement; no school Thursday: LIVE UPDATE

CPS confirmed that classes are canceled Thursday.
CTU remains on strike, which means classes will not be in session tomorrow, Thursday, October 31. After school programming will not be available at CPS schools.
The union said their House of Delegates voted to approve the tentative contract agreement if the mayor agrees to make up lost school days at the end of the year.
We have a tentative agreement, but we do not have a return to work agreement. So we will be at City Hall at 10 a.m. to demand the mayor return our days.— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 31, 2019
The mayor previously said she would refuse to consider adding days at the end of the year. However, state law says that after nine days, district students are required to make those days up in school. At least two days of school will be added to the end of the year due to the strike so far.
At the beginning of the strike Mayor Lightfoot said school days would not be made up at the end of the year, and CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates appeared to affirm her position hasn't changed when she tweeted shortly after 7 p.m., "However, our mayor has informed us that she will not make up student instructional time due to the strike. #AlmostThere"
CPS officials said the issue of making up class days never came up once during Tuesday's negotiation sessions. CPS said they are waiting until the outcome of the delegates meeting to announce whether or not there will be school Thursday.
Wednesday marks the 14th full day of the Chicago teachers strike and the 10th day that CPS students have missed school.
Talks between the Chicago Teachers Union and CPS have been held at Malcolm X College, the neutral site where negotiations have been held.
Mayor Lightfoot held a morning press conference after visiting children at Kennicott Park. Lightfoot said she sweetened the city's offer, committing more money to reduce class sizes and boost long-term teachers' pay, during a face-to-face meeting with CTU leaders Tuesday but failed to reach a tentative agreement.
The first House of Delegates meeting since the teachers walked out of classrooms on October 17 was held Tuesday night. CTU officials said the meeting was used as a touch base since there was no tentative agreement to vote on.
"The mayor set up an unfair expectation on this meeting," said CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates. "We had a meeting where grown-ups got to ask questions. That's what this meeting was about."
Union leaders have said that more work still needs to be done on the terms and length of the agreement.
"I think that the membership would feel a lot safer with a three-year contract," said Jay Rehak, a CTU member. "Some of the issues that they won't be able to resolve this time around will get another chance three years down the road."
TEACHERS PROTEST AT TIF-FUNDED DEVELOPMENT
Teachers gathered Wednesday morning near The 78, a development funded by $700 million of TIF money, which teachers believe should be going to schools. Hundreds of union members chanted and marched in the rain at Roosevelt and Clark.
"I think a lot of us are really dedicated," said CTU member Kristie Shanley. "This is a social justice issue. This is a human rights issue. We want every child, regardless of ability level, regardless of their neighborhood, to have the same resources."
The teachers were frustrated with the difficulty of getting money for schools as opposed to the seeming ease of funding real estate developments.
"The money is always there for billionaires. The money is always there for Sterling Bay," Shanley said.
Sterling Bay is the developer behind Lincoln Yards, which is also receiving substantial public funding. Tuesday police arrested nine teachers who were protesting outside Sterling Bay's offices in the West Loop.
"I think when it comes to black and brown children and our youth, the question is always 'How do we pay for it?'" said Hilario Dominguez, CTU member. "It's always 'We have to think about economic austerity,' but the point we made yesterday when it comes to mega-developers, we are giving them billions of a dollars without a bat of the eye."
After protesting outside the 78, teachers held a rally nearby. They said it's been difficult for them to be away from their students, but the fight is worth it.
"I just want to tell my kids that I love them. I know all the teachers out here are missing their kids. We are not out here for no reason," said Jane Kim, CTU member.
"They can learn right from this, social justice, that we are out here fighting for them and believe me there will be a lot more lessons on that when get back to the classroom," said Marlene McGowan, CTU member.
PARENTS, TEACHERS FEEL THE PINCH AT STRIKE STRETCHES ON
Both teachers and parents are feeling the pinch as the Chicago teachers strike stretches on through its second week.
Abbey Hambright is one of thousands of Chicago Public School parents feeling the impact of the strike.
"I knew it was going to be a bit of a long strike," she said. "I'm not sure if I realized what 10 days would really feel like."
Hambright is the marketing directors for the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra. She's had to bring her 7-year-old son Henry to work with her, or pay for childcare.
"We've been at the Children's Theater camp, which has been phenomenal. I wish we could send him every day. It's not quite in the budget to do that every day," she said.
Some striking CPS teachers also said they felt the pinch of the walkout Wednesday.
"My main concern is insurance," said one teacher, who asked not to be identified. "I'm concerned about the children and their learning. I'm also concerned about us with our deal."
Without an agreement, come Friday CPS teachers could lose their current healthcare coveage.
One elementary school teacher who has diabetes said she's considering applying for public aid, since she can't afford the costlier COBRA payment to keep the benefits she needs to get her insulin.
"I need my medication," she said. "If I don't get it, I might be up out of here."
She also asked not to be identified. The teachers ABC7 spoke to were fearful that some of their colleagues would misconstrue their public voicing of their concerns as a lack of support for the union and its efforts.
One of the veteran educators said she supports the strike, but wondered if there will be any real winners.
"Our children are losing out," she said. "Our school system is losing out and Chicago overall is losing out."
"We need this to end soon so we can go back in the do what we have gone to school to do, which is teach children," one of the teachers said.
CITY OFFER
CPS has put their offer to teachers online for the public to review.
The city's offer includes a 16% pay raise over five years and $35 million to reduce class sizes, which is $10 million more than earlier offers. The city is offering 209 additional social workers by 2023 and 250 additional nurses, which would put one in every CPS school.
The city is also offering another 120 equity positions.
The mayor said that wasn't good enough for the union.
"What's prolonging this strike is union insistence on a shorter school day or school year, and insistence that I support their political agenda," she said.
Union delegates spent two and a half hours locked down in CTU headquarters. They rejected that offer and said the strike remains on.
"If we can achieve a tentative agreement we'll call in our members for a vote," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.