Judge allows 6 Chicago Public Schools cross country teams to compete in sectional meets this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County judge has granted a temporary restraining order that will allow cross country athletes from Jones College Prep and five other schools to compete in sectional meets Saturday.

Jones College Prep filed a lawsuit after the Illinois High School Association forbid them from practicing during the Chicago Teachers Strike. Cross country runners already missed the opportunity to compete in regional meets last weekend.

Jones College Prep and the other schools argued that they should get special compensation because the strike was a circumstance out of their control. They said they worked hard and should be able to qualify for college scholarships and advance through to the state competitions.

They also argued that Simeon High School was granted an exception by IHSA to be able to compete in their post-season.

The judge agreed, saying the IHSA's policy was too vague and that it would cause irreparable harm to students to miss sectional meets Saturday.
