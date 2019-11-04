Education

Chicago Teachers Union members to vote on tentative contract agreement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union have set dates for members to vote on accepting or rejecting the tentative agreement reached last week with Chicago Public Schools.

The union's 25,000 members will vote on November 14 and 15 in schools where they work or at the CTU headquarters in West Town, according to a CTU spokesman Eric Ruder.

RELATED: Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends

The union's House of Delegates voted last Wednesday in favor of the tentative agreement but held off on suspending the strike until leaders reached an agreement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on make-up days.

Teachers said they wouldn't return to work unless all 11 missed school days of the strike were made up and paid. In a last minute deal both sides settled on five days.

The contract itself is the first of its kind with an agreement to establish enforceable class size limits, puts nurses and social workers in every school.

This was the longest walkout since 1987.
