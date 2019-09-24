Education

CTU to begin strike authorization vote Tuesday; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union begin to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday and they'll be joined at a rally by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The results of the vote are expected on Thursday. The Vermont senator will be in Chicago to join CTU members for a rally at union headquarters in the West Town neighborhood at 7 p.m.

Members of several other unions will be there, including support staff at Chicago Public Schools who are represented by Service Employees International Union Local 73. Striking General Motors workers are also expected to join the group.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union threatens strike despite 16 percent raise offer from city, negotiations continue

The city has offered both the teachers and support staff a pay and benefits package that includes 16 percent raises over five years. But union leaders have said class size and staffing shortages are huge sticking points for them.

The earliest a strike could happen is October 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagowest townbernie sanderslori lightfootchicago public schoolschicago teachers unionstrikenegotiationspoliticsteachers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Teachers threaten strike despite raise offer from city
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
IL reevaluates religious vaccine exemption as school measles protection fades
Trubisky, Bears get offense on track, beat Redskins 31-15
6 rescued from capsized boat near Navy Pier, officials say
Man shot in South Loop parking lot
Gary city council president accused of firing gun at, kidnapping suspected car thief
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer and windy Tuesday
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
Loop restaurant struck by gunfire; no one hurt
ICE detains 5 at Southeast Side pizzeria, Lightfoot says
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
More TOP STORIES News