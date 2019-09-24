CTU to begin strike authorization vote Tuesday; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union begin to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday and they'll be joined at a rally by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.The results of the vote are expected on Thursday. The Vermont senator will be in Chicago to join CTU members for a rally at union headquarters in the West Town neighborhood at 7 p.m.Members of several other unions will be there, including support staff at Chicago Public Schools who are represented by Service Employees International Union Local 73. Striking General Motors workers are also expected to join the group.The city has offered both the teachers and support staff a pay and benefits package that includes 16 percent raises over five years. But union leaders have said class size and staffing shortages are huge sticking points for them.The earliest a strike could happen is October 7.