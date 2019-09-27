Chicago Teachers Union overwhelmingly votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers are a major step closer to possibly walking off the job after CTU announced Thursday night its members have overwhelmingly authorized a strike if a deal is not reached with the school board.By law 75 percent of the 24,000 Chicago Teacher's Union members must have voted yes to authorize a strike. The vote came back with 94 percent voting yes.Voting to authorize a strike doesn't necessarily mean teachers will walk out. The two sides, the Chicago Teachers Union and the Board of Education, have been negotiating for weeks."We hope to see things begin to move at the table soon," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "So far, we've seen stalling, we've seen the Board of Ed spamming us with micro-proposals, takeaways, insults to our dignity, frankly, and we expect to see bargaining progress and get serious."In a joint statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and CPS CEO Janice Jackson, they said,Union representatives say aside from money and benefits, they are fighting for more staffing and lower class sizes. The city has offered teachers and support staff 16 percent raises over five years.The city maintains that some of the issues teachers are stuck on are not part of collective bargaining, nor can teachers legally strike over classroom sizes, nurses and librarians. Union members can only walk off the job over pay and benefits.A mandatory cooling off period is now in effect, and the earliest a strike could happen is October 7.Chicago's last major teachers strike was in 2012 and it lasted seven school days.But the tone and issues are far different this time. The mayor then, Rahm Emanuel, had a more contentious relationship with the union than the current mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and the district's finances were shakier.The contract dispute is one of Lightfoot's first major tests as mayor, who's only been in office since May. She has said a strike would be catastrophic for the learning environment of students.