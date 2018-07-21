Illinois Holocaust Museum opens 'Stories of Survival' exhibit

When you've lost everything, a single object can take on extraordinary meaning.
That's the message behind a new exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, called "Stories of Survival."
Shoshana Buchholz-Miller from the museum and third generation survivor of the Armenian Genocide, Mark Akgulian joined ABC7 Saturday morning.
The exhibit, titled "Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory," features 60 items that Holocaust and genocide survivors brought to America with them.
"Stories of Survival" will be on display through January 13, 2019.
For more information about the museum and exhibit, visit: www.ilholocaustmuseum.org.
9603 Woods Drive, Skokie
Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Thursday evenings until 8 p.m.
Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tickets:
Adults: $15
Seniors over 65: $10
Students ages 12-22: $8
Children ages 5-11: $6
Free for museum members and retired/active military personnel and up to 5 family members
