EDUCATION

Illinois Holocaust Museum opens 'Stories of Survival' exhibit

EMBED </>More Videos

When you've lost everything, a single object can take on extraordinary meaning. (WLS)

When you've lost everything, a single object can take on extraordinary meaning.

That's the message behind a new exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, called "Stories of Survival."

Shoshana Buchholz-Miller from the museum and third generation survivor of the Armenian Genocide, Mark Akgulian joined ABC7 Saturday morning.

The exhibit, titled "Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory," features 60 items that Holocaust and genocide survivors brought to America with them.

"Stories of Survival" will be on display through January 13, 2019.

For more information about the museum and exhibit, visit: www.ilholocaustmuseum.org.

"Stories of Survival" at the Illinois Holocaust Museum

9603 Woods Drive, Skokie

Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Thursday evenings until 8 p.m.
Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tickets:
Adults: $15

Seniors over 65: $10
Students ages 12-22: $8
Children ages 5-11: $6
Free for museum members and retired/active military personnel and up to 5 family members
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationholocaustmuseum exhibitmuseums
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Passengers donate to Chicago students after overhearing teacher's story
Purdue tracking down 26K applicants following data breach
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Two Chicago area girls win 'Letters about Literature' writing contest
More Education
Top Stories
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Ill. woman ID'd as victim in Mo. duck boat tragedy; Woman who lost 9 family members speaks out
Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Operation TGIF: Feds, police raid multiple liquor stores in cross-state investigation
Show More
Woman, 22, from Woodstock struck by lightning at Country Thunder
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Inbound lanes on Eisenhower Expy. reopen after car crash, fire
Chicago State basketball player's debit card fraud claim denied
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
More News