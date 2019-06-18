I-Team

ITT Tech students eligible for relief in new settlement

ITT Tech.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students of a failed, for-profit college can get loan relief, thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement announced Tuesday.

WATCH: ITT Tech shutters campuses after federal aid sanctions

EMBED More News Videos

The for-profit college chain ITT Educational Services is shutting down its campuses.


Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, along with 44 other attorneys general, sued student loan company CU Connect after ITT Tech closed its doors in 2016, effecting 18,000 students.

Now, almost 500 former Illinois students will receive more than $4.5 million in relief for being subjected to what the Madigan calls "deceptive" and "abusive" lending practices.

RELATED: For-profit colleges often take away students' right to sue
The company agreed to stop collection of outstanding loans and borrowers will receive notices about the canceled debt.

For more information, call the Illinois Attorney General's Student Loan Helpline at 1-800-455-2456.

General student loan debt tips:

1. Never pay for information about how to pay back your student loans.
If someone approaches you to assist you in this process for a fee, it is likely a scam-the law prohibits upfront fees for assistance with consumer debt. There are many legitimate services that provide their assistance with student loan debt for free, including:
o Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: www.consumerfinance.gov

o National Consumer Law Center's Student Loan Borrower Assistance: http://www.studentloanborrowerassistance.org/
o U.S. Department of Education: www.studentaid.ed.gov
2. Learn about your repayment options. Your options depend on the types of student loans you have and your individual circumstances. To start, review your records about the student loans you owe, including whether the loans are federal or private.
o If you do not know whether you have federal or private loans, visit the Department of Education's National Student Loan Data System at www.nslds.ed.gov or call the Department of Education's Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913 (TDD). (Note: This website provides information about your federal loans only. If you need information about your private loans, you must contact your servicer-the entity to whom you make your payments. See below in #3 for information on identifying your servicer.)
o For federal loan recipients, the following resources will also provide additional information about repayment options:
U.S. Department of Education (check the "Repayment Estimator" as a handy tool): http://studentaid.ed.gov/repay-loans/understand/plans/pay-as-you-earn
Federal Student Aid: www.studentaid.ed.gov
www.studentloans.gov
3. After you have studied your options, then contact your servicer-the entity to whom you make your payments. (If you are behind on your payments, you may need to contact your debt collector instead.)

o The U.S. Department of Education provides information about who loan servicers are and what they do. Visit https://studentaid.ed.gov/repay-loans/understand/servicers.
o If you feel you are not getting appropriate answers from your servicer, you should ask for a supervisor or your servicer's complaint or ombudsman division.
4. If you are experiencing a problem with your student loan servicer or debt collector, contact:
o Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: http://www.consumerfinance.gov/
o Student Loan Ombudsman of the U.S. Department of Education:
Call 1-877-557-2575, or
Visit www.ombudsman.ed.gov
o Attorney General Raoul's Student Loan Debt Helpline:
1-800-455-2456; TTY: 1-800-964-3013
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollegei teamconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
For-profit colleges often take away student's right to sue
I-TEAM
39 million Americans can't afford to vacation: report
Scammers targeting Medicare beneficiaries in genetic testing fraud scheme
Ticket scalper 'Tommy Tickets' jailed in Florida, awaiting extradition to Illinois
Chicago selects 10 electric scooter companies for pilot program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
Calif. mother accused in death of special-needs boy kept hidden in closet
Officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
3 dead after Michigan mom drives twins into Kalamazoo River
Welcome to Gay Hell, Michigan, where only pride flags are allowed to fly
Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increasing, late shower
Show More
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Niles
Man charged again in stabbing death of boy, 11, who begged for his life
$25K reward offered in murder of off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
Brookfield Zoo's new furry & feathery arrivals
More TOP STORIES News