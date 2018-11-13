EDUCATION

This kindergarten classroom greeting routine will warm your heart

EMBED </>More Videos

A video of a kindergarten classroom's greeting routine has received more than 1 million views on the school district's Facebook page.

BIRCHWOOD, Wisconsin --
A daily exercise in kindness by a kindergarten class has touched the hearts of thousands of people online, ABC News reports.

At a small school in Birchwood, Wisconsin, students choose how they want to be welcomed by the "classroom greeter" - a hug, a fist bump, or a simple handshake.

Kindergarten teacher Nicole Schlapper tells "Good Morning America" that she hopes the daily "small, simple gesture of friendship and kindness" her students show one another each morning "will stay with them as they grow up together throughout their years, in school and into adulthood."

"The children absolutely love this job and show great excitement when their turn comes up," Schlapper said.

The day 5-year-old Colin Baker was assigned the "classroom greeter" job, the majority of the 15 kindergartners in his class chose to give him a hug. Video from that day has received more than 1 million views on the school district's Facebook page.

"I think most the kids choose hug just because Colin is such a good hugger," his mom Chrisstie Baker said. "He puts his heart into every one. I'm very proud of him."

Sara Waldron, the school's business and information technology teacher, told "GMA" that Birchwood has a high number of students living in poverty.

"As a school, we worry about funding, but what we lack in resources, we make up in love and compassion. With so many tragedies in our neighboring communities in the last month, it is so amazing to receive such positive feedback from so many people all over the world," said Waldon.

As for the video, Colin's mom says she hopes adults can take away something positive from the now-viral video.

"I hope that adults can learn from him and his friends that it's OK to get out of their comfort zone and make someone else's day. And to put our all into even the smallest things, like a hug," Baker said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodbuzzworthyviral videoact of kindnesschildrenschoolkindergartenWisconsin
EDUCATION
Geneva teachers will not strike Tuesday
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in Prom photo
Marching band spells out racial slur during half time show
7-year-old Chicago girl with Down syndrome leaves school, wanders into stranger's home
More Education
Top Stories
CNN sues President Trump, top White House aides for barring Jim Acosta
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Michelle Obama in Chicago to kick off book tour for 'Becoming'
CPD sergeant honored for off-duty arrest in attack on 91-year-old man
Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police
Juul to eliminate social media accounts, stop retail sales of flavors
Oriental Theatre to be renamed Nederlander Theatre next year
Show More
Uber driver charged with kidnapping, allegedly wouldn't let girl, 15, out of car
Flesh-eating bacteria: Man says skin was falling off in shower
American tourist murdered in Mexico; family wants FBI to investigate
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
More News