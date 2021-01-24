scholarship

Chicago Scholars accepting applications for 2026 graduation class, offers mentorship, merit-based scholarships

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Scholars is now accepting applications for the 2026 graduation class program.

Chicago Scholars helps students through the college process. The organization mentors under-resourced or first-generation students. It specifically works to find ambitious students and helps them meet their goals. Once students are enrolled in college, they continue to receive support.

RELATED: Whitney Young student surprised with University of Chicago admission, scholarship

The 2026 graduating class will also have the chance to attend the Chicago Scholars Onsite College and Leadership Forum. It is a one day event that typically sees more than 1,100 offers of admission and $42 million in merit aid.

For more information on the program, click here.

RELATED: Why experts say college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately

To apply, click here.
