Whitney Young student surprised with University of Chicago admission, scholarship

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Daniel is the first person in his family to go to college, and he was surprised Friday morning not just with admission to the University of Chicago but also a scholarship.The Whitney Young senior was the first student admitted under the UChicago Stand Together program. The initiative was launched this summer to help further educational access for students of color and other underrepresented students.Daniel was surprised at Whitney Young to be surprised with the news he had been accepted, as well as the news he'd received a CPS scholarship which covers tuition for all four years at University of Chicago.