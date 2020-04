Mad Science Chicago shares STEM science experiments

EMBED >More News Videos Mad Science Chicago is sharing some STEM experiments that are fun for the whole family.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As many of you stay at home with your kids, you may be running out of ways to keep them occupied.Mad Science Chicago is sharing some STEM experiments that are fun for the whole family.Take a look:Mad Science Chicago said it's important that children continue to learn and explore the world of science while the schools are closed.They've compiled a list of at-home-experiments that you can do with your kids using household ingredients. Other experiments include, ghost bubbles, hand-washing glow-in-the-dark, copycat solutions, bubble catching, musical straw and balloon bond.For more experiments you can do from home, visit https://chicago.madscience.org/ . Each experiment has instructions along with a video.