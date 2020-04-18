Mad Science Chicago shares STEM science experiments

Mad Science Chicago is sharing some STEM experiments that are fun for the whole family.
Take a look:
Mad Science Chicago said it's important that children continue to learn and explore the world of science while the schools are closed.
They've compiled a list of at-home-experiments that you can do with your kids using household ingredients. Other experiments include, ghost bubbles, hand-washing glow-in-the-dark, copycat solutions, bubble catching, musical straw and balloon bond.
For more experiments you can do from home, visit https://chicago.madscience.org/. Each experiment has instructions along with a video.