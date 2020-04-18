Education

Mad Science Chicago shares STEM science experiments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As many of you stay at home with your kids, you may be running out of ways to keep them occupied.

Mad Science Chicago is sharing some STEM experiments that are fun for the whole family.

Take a look:
EMBED More News Videos

Mad Science Chicago is sharing some STEM experiments that are fun for the whole family.



Mad Science Chicago said it's important that children continue to learn and explore the world of science while the schools are closed.

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

They've compiled a list of at-home-experiments that you can do with your kids using household ingredients. Other experiments include, ghost bubbles, hand-washing glow-in-the-dark, copycat solutions, bubble catching, musical straw and balloon bond.

For more experiments you can do from home, visit https://chicago.madscience.org/. Each experiment has instructions along with a video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationscience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Woman, 12-year-old boy hurt in Austin hit-and-run
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
Bioluminescence turns waves neon blue in CA | VIDEO
Show More
Land O'Lakes removing Native American maiden from its packaging
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, milder Saturday
More TOP STORIES News