Education

Mom and daughter move to California, go from homelessness to receiving higher educations

FRESNO, Calif. -- A mother and daughter in Northern California have had to take a long road to a better life.

They went from being homeless to receiving a higher education.

Wendy Lindberg moved with her daughter, Miranna, from Minnesota to California when Miranna was just 10 years old.

She says the move was needed to improve her health, but it was one that made finding permanent housing very difficult.

The mother and daughter spent four years without a home and moving from shelter to shelter, but they refused to give up on their future.

"I guess the way that I coped with it, I threw myself into school," Miranna said. "That is how school became a big part of my life."

"I decided that once we got here that I needed to have an education, so I started at the junior college while we were still homeless," Wendy said.

After four years, the Lindbergs finally were able to find permanent housing. Miranna has graduated from high school and is now heading to UC Davis.

She plans on becoming an obstetrician.

Wendy has now completed her degree at Sonoma State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolhomelesscollege
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Coyote sighted in Streeterville after man bitten in 2nd attack: police
Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in Back of the Yards
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed on Near North Side
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Man dies after falling into Kankakee Co. grain bin: officials
Show More
Jeopardy! Night 2: Ken Jennings mimics 'Jeopardy James'
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered showers Thursday
KKK flyers found outside Orland Park homes
Consumer Reports: Best travel luggage
Taco Bell burglar made food and napped, police say
More TOP STORIES News