New Field Museum exhibit lets you smell the breath of Sue the T. Rex

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ever want to smell the breath of a tyrannosaurus rex? Now you can at the Field Museum.
It's a feature of a really cool new feature of the museum's Griffin Halls of Evolving Planet exhibit.
The home of Sue the T. Rex includes sensory stations where you can smell, hear, and feel what it was like to live back in the Cretaceous period.
"We're excited to get visitors closer than ever to feeling like SUE is there and alive in the room with them, using their senses to answer questions about the T. rex's life," says Meredith Whitfield, Exhibition Developer at the Field.
The Field Museum says their research suggests Sue sounded similar to a crocodile rattle or a bittern, which is a type of bird. The Field Museum recorded the sounds and scaled the pitch according to Sue's body size.
"Beyond the fun of getting up close and personal with the world's most complete T. rex, the new sensory stations in SUE's suite give visitors an insight into the science we do and the fascinating questions it can answer about what the planet was like 67 million years ago," says Jaap Hoogstraten, the Field's Director of Exhibitions.
Fabricators with the Black Hills Institute and Field Museum paleontologists designed T. rex skin, along with the skin of triceratops and didelphodon, an early mammal.
