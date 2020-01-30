Northern Illinois University no longer considering standardized tests for admission starting with 2021 application

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Northern Illinois University will no longer consider applicants' standardized test scores.Starting with the 2021 application, high school students with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above will be guaranteed admission.All freshman applicants will be automatically considered for scholarships, based on their GPA. Students applying to the University Honors Program will also no longer be required to submit standardized test scores.NIU says the sweeping change is designed to eliminate barriers to higher education."This new policy comes from our deep commitment to making a college education both accessible and equitable for a broad and diverse student population," NIU President Lisa Freeman said. "It reflects our efforts campus-wide to eliminate unnecessary and biased barriers throughout a student's educational path."NIU says students with a GPA below 3.0 will be considered for admission based on a, "holistic review which will consider a broad spectrum of factors, such as academic preparation and performance, motivation, resilience and resourcefulness."