Education

Northern Illinois University no longer considering standardized tests for admission starting with 2021 application

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Northern Illinois University will no longer consider applicants' standardized test scores.

Starting with the 2021 application, high school students with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above will be guaranteed admission.

All freshman applicants will be automatically considered for scholarships, based on their GPA. Students applying to the University Honors Program will also no longer be required to submit standardized test scores.

NIU says the sweeping change is designed to eliminate barriers to higher education.

"This new policy comes from our deep commitment to making a college education both accessible and equitable for a broad and diverse student population," NIU President Lisa Freeman said. "It reflects our efforts campus-wide to eliminate unnecessary and biased barriers throughout a student's educational path."

NIU says students with a GPA below 3.0 will be considered for admission based on a, "holistic review which will consider a broad spectrum of factors, such as academic preparation and performance, motivation, resilience and resourcefulness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdekalb countynorthern illinois universitycollegetests
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner
Robbers kidnap victim leaving Fulton River District bar, police say
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
Thousands stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Wounded CPD sergeant recovering after witnessing shooting, helping catch suspect
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
Facebook to pay $550M over Illinois privacy class action suit
Show More
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy but dry Thursday
Powerball Results: 1 ticket nets $394M jackpot
Parents charged after infant struck by gunfire in Uptown
More TOP STORIES News