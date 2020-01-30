Northern Illinois University will no longer use ACT, SAT scores for admissions

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Northern Illinois University will soon no longer consider standardized tests like the SAT or ACT for admission.Starting for 2021 admissions, all applicants with a 3.0 GPA or above will be guaranteed admission, NIU President Lisa Freeman said."Whether a student will succeed at NIU, whether they will graduate within a reasonable amount of time with a degree in hand, those scores tell us nothing," Freeman said.Less than two miles away, students at DeKalb High School welcomed the news."I think that's a really cool opportunity for people my age and down below, other classes," said Garry Ayers, a senior."I was actually considering going there, and this really helps it along," junior Brooke Fitzpatrick said.NIU's president said student and faculty voices were critical, but the decision was also data driven. They found standardized tests scores often depend on parental income, parents' education level and whether students took test preparation courses.In other words, money matters."The kids who don't have as much money, they are at a disadvantage already. I know a lot of resources are only available if you pay," junior Delanie Martin said.Freeman said they would rather focus on what students of all incomes can control."Students control how hard they work in high school, they control rigor of the courses that they take, the things they do to develop themselves as leaders - those are things that are important to us," Freeman said.If you have a 2.9 GPA or below, you still have hope. Admissions officials will determine those on a case-by-case basis.