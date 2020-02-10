Education

Notorious RBG exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum, honoring legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Zach Ben-Amots
SKOKIE, ILLINOIS (WLS) -- An exhibit on-loan at the Illinois Holocaust Museum honors the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a.k.a. the Notorious RBG.

"The exhibition details her life: both her personal life and passions, her legal career, and then this pop icon status," said Arielle Weininger, the museum's chief curator of collections and exhibitions.

Notorious RBG profiles the Supreme Court justice from her childhood in Brooklyn in the 1930s through to present-day. From personal artifacts and famous outfits to interactive selfie-stations and audio-visual elements, the exhibit takes a broad approach to its subject.

To accompany the exhibit the museum is hosting a variety of programs, including: a musical created by Ginsburg's daughter-in-law, workout program based on RBG's own routine, Q&A session with her children, an "after-dark" party, and more. Visit the museum's website for details and tickets.

"Throughout the exhibition and throughout all of the work that she has done, she really emphasized that those first words of the constitution, 'We the People,' was only applicable to certain groups of people for long periods of time," Weininger said.

"The work that she's done is trying to expand that "We the People" (to) include all the citizens of the United States."
