North suburban school district to consider changing locker room policy for transgender students

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban school district that was sued over its restrictions on transgender students using locker rooms is now considering changing its policy.

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 currently requires transgender students to use private stalls. But the district's school board plans to discuss whether to give transgender students unlimited access to locker rooms Thursday night.

The meeting comes after two transgender students sued over the restrictions. Among them is Nova Maday who filed a lawsuit in 2017, alleging that she was being discriminated against under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

"All I want is to be accepted by my school for who I am - a girl - and be able to take gym and use the locker room to change clothes like the other girls in my class," Maday said in a statement last year.

But the district and a group of parents wanted transgender students to use a separate locker room at Palatine High School.
