Chicago Public Schools discuss reopening plan at virtual town hall Monday

The school district held the first in a series of virtual meetings Monday, seeking community input on its preliminary school reopening proposal.
Parents and teachers had the opportunity to ask dozens of questions, many expressing concerns about the effectiveness and safety of the current CPS plan.
A mid-session poll showed more than half of those tuning in are uncomfortable with the current proposal, with 42% answering "not comfortable at all."
Some of the questions focused on how to give high school juniors and seniors options for in-person learning.
The Chicago Teachers Union says any in-person learning would be unsafe.
Students who opt into attending in-person classes will have different experiences based on their age and needs, officials say. The majority of grade levels will split time between virtual and classroom learning; however, under the original plan, all juniors and seniors will have remote learning for the fall semester.
Some of the chat comments expressed seniors' disappointment with that plan, while others voiced concerns -like multiple siblings sharing digital devices.
Another point of concern is what would happen if someone tests positive for the coronavirus, even in the pod system that is designed to encourage social distancing.
Speaking as a mother, CPS Chief Dr. Janice Jackson promised, above all, health comes first. She also suggested that some high schools may be able to bring back upperclassmen, but it would be on a case by case basis.
CPS leaders stressed they've collected feedback from various stakeholder groups and have made changes since the abrupt shift to remote learning in spring. Some of those changes include better attendance and engagement oversight plans.
The district's preliminary plan was unveiled before the Chicago Public School Board last week, which was met with a caravan protest from CTU.
A final decision is expected next month.
The virtual town hall is was help from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. People need to register ahead of time for the meeting. For more information, visit cps.edu.