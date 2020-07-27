coronavirus chicago

Chicago Public Schools discuss reopening plan at virtual town hall Monday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools leaders could decide to rework part of the plan for reopening schools in the fall.

The school district held the first in a series of virtual meetings Monday, seeking community input on its preliminary school reopening proposal.

Parents and teachers had the opportunity to ask dozens of questions, many expressing concerns about the effectiveness and safety of the current CPS plan.

A mid-session poll showed more than half of those tuning in are uncomfortable with the current proposal, with 42% answering "not comfortable at all."

Some of the questions focused on how to give high school juniors and seniors options for in-person learning.

RELATED: CPS, mayor release hybrid learning framework for possible Chicago school reopenings in fall
EMBED More News Videos

Depending on your age and grade, the plan involves in-person instruction, remote learning, or both.



The Chicago Teachers Union says any in-person learning would be unsafe.

RELATED: Pediatricians give parents back-to-school advice to keep students safe from COVID-19 this fall
EMBED More News Videos

As school districts release their fall plans, some doctors are weighing in on whether it's safe for students, teachers and school employees to return.



Students who opt into attending in-person classes will have different experiences based on their age and needs, officials say. The majority of grade levels will split time between virtual and classroom learning; however, under the original plan, all juniors and seniors will have remote learning for the fall semester.

Some of the chat comments expressed seniors' disappointment with that plan, while others voiced concerns -like multiple siblings sharing digital devices.

Another point of concern is what would happen if someone tests positive for the coronavirus, even in the pod system that is designed to encourage social distancing.

Speaking as a mother, CPS Chief Dr. Janice Jackson promised, above all, health comes first. She also suggested that some high schools may be able to bring back upperclassmen, but it would be on a case by case basis.

CPS leaders stressed they've collected feedback from various stakeholder groups and have made changes since the abrupt shift to remote learning in spring. Some of those changes include better attendance and engagement oversight plans.

The district's preliminary plan was unveiled before the Chicago Public School Board last week, which was met with a caravan protest from CTU.

A final decision is expected next month.

The virtual town hall is was help from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. People need to register ahead of time for the meeting. For more information, visit cps.edu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopschoolscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocpschicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
IL reports 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
IL reports 1 new death; 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
#SaveourStages aims to raise support for live music venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
51 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Lolla 2020 music festival goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
IL reports 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Chicago bishop, retired CFD commissioner charged with child sexual abuse
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Evanston police investigate after 3 deadly shootings occur days apart
Show More
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
Indiana reports 561 new COVID-19 cases as mask mandate takes effect
CPD announces new teams to help community partnerships
4 kayakers rescued from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park
More TOP STORIES News