Chicago Teachers Strike: Elizabeth Warren to rally with Chicago Teachers Union as teachers say mayor 'dashed' hopes for resolution

The teachers will get a boost from presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who will appear at a West Side school for a rally at 10 a.m.
RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed
The Democratic senator from Massachusetts has been tweeting about public education, saying she taught in public schools and believes in them.
Her visit comes as CPS teachers say their hopes of a quick resolution have been dashed since Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked them in a letter to end their strike while continuing negotiations.
BREAKING: Mayor @chicagosmayor sends letter to @SharkeyCTU1 asking him to end the teacher strike while negotiations continue @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/6drfvM78Yn— Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) October 21, 2019
"The mayor today has dashed our hopes for a quick settlement," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.
STRIKING TEACHERS DEMONSTRATE ON NEAR WEST SIDE
The mayor said CPS has already agreed to a nurse and social worker in every school and said she put in writing concessions on class size and staffing. But the CTU said there's no way to enforce what CPS is promising.
"There is no further excuse to keep our kids out of school," Lightfoot said. "Beyond what we put on the table, there is simply no more money."
"To have that letter say basically go back to work, and I don't have any more money...huh?" said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates.
RELATED: CPS state playoff chances in jeopardy amid continuing teachers strike
The mayor and CPS released a statement Monday night, saying:
"Tomorrow, for the fourth straight school day, students from throughout the city won't be participating in the athletic competitions they've earned the right to compete in, won't be preparing their college applications with trusted school staff, and won't be in classrooms with the teachers who hold the keys to their success. We must fix that immediately and end this strike. Real progress has been made on the key contract issues that CTU identified, and written proposals to boost staffing and support overcrowded classrooms have been exchanged. We were encouraged today by the improved pace of bargaining and substantive discussions on key issues, so it is now deeply concerning to hear that CTU is pulling members of its bargaining team away from the negotiating table tomorrow at this crucial juncture. Our full team will be ready first thing tomorrow morning to continue working toward the fair contract our teachers, students, and families deserve."
The mayor said the size of CTU's 40-person bargaining team has slowed things down. The union said it will have a smaller team at the table when talks resume in the morning.
RELATED: Chicago teachers strike adds stress for high school students applying to college
CTU said pay is still an issue especially for the lowest paid school workers and special educators and even veteran teachers. They are also fighting for more teacher prep time.
Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.