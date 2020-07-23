Education

Plainfield School District 202 teachers rally, call for remote learning in fall

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers in suburban Plainfield held a protest Thursday against a return to school in the classroom.

The union argues there are too many unanswered questions for in person learning to resume safely.

The educators stood for 31 minutes representing the 31 schools in their district. They are trying to get their message across that they believe remote learning this fall is the safest plan.

They represent 31 schools in Plainfield's School District 202,with a lot of students.

Members of the Illinois Educators Association said they want their Board of Education to hear them out, saying remote learning is best for all.

"A remote start is the safest way to phase back into the classroom while we are still trying to understand and control this virus," said Dawn Bullock, president of the Plainfield Teachers Association.

Each educator held a sign with an unanswered question about how the spread of COVID-19 can be kept under control if students return to class.

The thought of kids and staff members together in buildings during a pandemic is daunting, even for the students themselves.

"There is nothing the district can do to keep us safe there is no face mask, there is no hand sanitizer, there is no special precautions that can keep every single person, every janitor every teacher, every student safe," said Plainfield High School student Delaney O'Sullivan.

Union representatives will go before the school board Thursday night in hopes of getting their remote learning plan passed. So far, it's been shot down.
