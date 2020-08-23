coronavirus chicago

St. Rita High School turns to remote learning after students contract coronavirus

Back to school 2020: Chicago Archdiocese school temporarily switches to remote learning
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Catholic High School students will not return to the classroom this week, after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Rita of Cascia High School is switching to remote learning.

The South Side all-boys school is now moving to fully remote learning at least through Labor Day. And administrators are stressing they do not believe the students contracted COVID-19 at the school.

St. Rita tweeted out photos of teachers running all-remote sessions on Friday, just one day after the school announced that two students tested positive for the virus and were in close contact with other students outside of school.



That prompted St. Rita to go fully remote, less than a week after starting the school year with in-person classes.

The school plans to restart its hybrid learning program Sept. 8, according to a letter from its president, James Quaid.

"As we move on, we will continue to adjust to make this the safest and most productive experience possible," Quaid said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago's reopening plan calls for daily temperature checks, masks and students learning in specific groups. The plan also offers families an all-online learning option.

Some teachers and parents want the Chicago Archdiocese to change their school reopening plans, which currently involve in-person classes.



Parents choosing to do in-person learning were asked to sign a document agreeing to the guidelines and waiving any legal action.

Some parents and teachers have been vocal critics of the plan, arguing for all-remote learning from the start.

The archdiocese did not immediately respond early Sunday to a request for additional information.
