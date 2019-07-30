Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get need-based financial aid

Wealthy suburban parents in the Chicago area are using a legal loophole in order to get their children more need-based financial aid, according to a report by ProPublica Illinois.
ProPublica Illinois reporter Jody Cohen said she sifted through 1,800 probate petitions from 2018 and 2019, but more than 40 guardianship petitions stood out to her. They were formal petitions filed by lawyers on behalf of well-to-do parents who were, for example, doctors and real estate agents in suburbs like Buffalo Grove and Deerfield, giving up custody of their kids during their junior or senior year of high school.
Cohen said she and her colleague found that many families have been using a legal loophole to win their children need-based college financial aid and scholarships they would not otherwise receive.
"By obtaining legal guardianship, what that does in terms of financial aid, is it allows you to be able to file as an independent, meaning that you're not dependent on your parents for any sort of to pay for college, so in evaluating for financial aid, the university is evaluating based on only the student's income," Cohen said.
Cohen said the University of Illinois admissions director is calling this a scam and that the university was tipped off about this about a year ago. Officials there and at other Midwestern universities are looking into similar cases.
While the practice of doing this is a loophole, it is not illegal. But it sparks an ethical problem if financial aid is limited and takes away from a potential student with a real need.
Cohen said to close the gap, county judges can ask more questions about why a person might be filing for guardianship and using discretion on the ones they approve and the federal financial aid form could provide more language on what it means to be in a legal guardianship.
