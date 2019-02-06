CHICAGO (WLS) --Teachers will be back out picketing at four Chicago International Charter Schools Wednesday morning.
They went on strike Tuesday after the Chicago Teachers Union failed to reach an agreement with the company that manages the schools. The 175 striking teachers are asking for higher pay and smaller class sizes.
The strike affects Chicago-Quest, Northtown, Wrightwood and Ralph Ellison schools.
All four campuses will be open to students Wednesday.