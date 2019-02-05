Teachers at four Chicago International Charter School campuses are on strike Tuesday.Teachers will walk out at four Chicago International Charter School campuses starting at 6 a.m. after nine months of bargaining. Those campuses include CICS ChicagoQuest, Northtown, Wrightwood and Ralph Ellison schools and 175 teachers will be hitting picket lines.Some of the things they have been asking for is better pay and smaller class sizes. This is the second charter network to strike in the city this year. Workers are also demanding additional social workers and school counselors to be hired."Their so-called last, best offer yesterday was literally pennies-per-hour for our lowest wage paraprofessionals who are really the backbone of our school communities," said Chicago Teachers Union communications director Chris Geovanis.The four campuses will remain open during the strike and will operate on their normal schedules.Meanwhile, Civitas Education Partners, which manages the independently run public schools, put out a statement overnight saying: "Our first responsibility is the safety and well-being of each of the 2,200 students who attend our four schools. If teachers go on strike, it is simply too great a burden on the families of those students to close our schools when many families will struggle to find alternative care for their children. Because of this commitment to our families, our schools will remain open which requires enough adults in the building to ensure that students are safe. Our preference is to come to an agreement before Tuesday so that our teachers can remain in their classrooms with their students. We are willing to negotiate around the clock to make that happen."They also said teachers were offered 28 percent raises over four years, more paid time off and other concessions.