Student loan debt contest: Freeform's 'grown-ish,' Scholly team up to give away up to $125,000 per winner

Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey Johnson on Freeform's ''grown-ish,'' talks about Season 2 and her character's sophomore year. (Freeform)

If you have student loan debt, Freeform and scholarship search site Scholly want to help you out.

To celebrate grown-ish Season 2, they're partnering to put on a contest that will give away up to $125,000 to each winner.


The Freeform show, which is a spin-off of the ABC series black-ish, follows the eldest Johnson child, Zoey, as she goes off to college. Alongside Yara Shahidi (Zoey), the show stars Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson and Francia Raisa as Ana Torres. In the second season, Zoey and friends will take on their sophomore year.

How to enter

To enter the first round of the contest, fill out this form. Anyone with a student loan debt balance is eligible to enter as long as they meet the terms and conditions.

The last day to enter the first round is Jan. 31, 2019.

Those who are chosen for the second round will be contacted by the contest to provide further materials, including an essay and verification of student loan debt balance. Among those finalists, up to four winners will be chosen to receive the Payoff Program Grant.

Watch new episodes of grown-ish on Freeform Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

