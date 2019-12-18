scholarship

'I want to be that person that people can look up to': West Side student gets full ride to Columbia University

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At Chicago Bulls College Prep, Jaylen Starr is known as a legend in the halls and in the classroom. The high school senior got into his top school, Columbia University, on a full ride. His road to the Ivy League was an uphill battle.

"I come from a community that's plagued by violence, prostitution, drugs, a lot of stuff," said Starr. He added, " I've dealt with this stuff for years of my life and I've been able to navigate through life and become a successful black man and I want them to be inspired."

The teen shared with ABC 7 a pivotal moment in his life, when he was thirteen-years-old. A cop stopped him on the street after Starr dropped his sister off at camp. He said the cop told him he looked similar to a wanted felon from Englewood. From then on, Starr said his quest has been to defy all stereotypes associated with black and brown people.

"There are stars in this community who want to change the world and these communities," said Starr.

Starr and his family grew up in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago where he said he witnessed drug deals and gang activity on a daily basis.

"I don't have a lot, but what I do have, I instill it in my kids and I let them know that education. Education is what you need to succeed in life," said Robmesha Williams, Starr's mother.

"I want to be that person that people can look up to, not just in my family but in the community," said Starr.

So what does the future look like for young Starr? Limitless.

"This is just a next chapter. This is just my foot in the door. I haven't even started yet, I haven't even scratched the surface."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwest loopaustinscholarshipbe inspiredcollege studentchicago proudstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOLARSHIP
At-risk Chicago youth graduate from Fade It Forward program, launch barber careers
Chicago Journalists Association honors ABC7's Cheryl Burton
High school in Tinley Park helps first generation students into college
Chicago teachers strike still taking a toll on CPS students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Woman struck by stray bullet during West Englewood drive-by released from hospital
Committee passes ordinance that could delay recreational marijuana sales in Chicago
19 child sex offenders to be evicted from Waycross Cross Ministries in Aurora
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
How to protect your packages from being stolen
Candy Land Pop-Up opens in Downtown Chicago
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Uptown tent city residents say city has targeted homeless for years
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library, police say
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News