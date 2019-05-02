Education

Workers, City Colleges of Chicago reach deal to end strike

Clerical workers at Chicago's 7 city colleges walked off the job on May Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers have reached a tentative deal with the City Colleges of Chicago to end a strike, the union and CCC announced Thursday.

About 450 clerical workers at all 7 city colleges walked off the job on Wednesday after working without a contract for three years.

CCC and the Federation of College Clerical and Technical Personnel (IFT Local 1708) issued a statement Thursday saying, "The City Colleges of Chicago staff and administration are proud to announce that we have come to a tentative agreement. We are dedicated to our work and our students and eager to get back to work. More details will be available in the coming days."

Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a statement on the end of the strike saying, "I want to commend the City Colleges of Chicago administration and the Federation of College Clerical and Technical Personnel Local 1708 for staying at the table and negotiating in good faith to quickly reach a tentative agreement to end the strike. Today, the entire City Colleges team will get back to work preparing Chicago students to excel in the classroom and succeed in their careers."

The tentative agreement still needs to be voted on by the union members before it takes effect.
